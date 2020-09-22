Two new cases of COVID reported in Wilton

WILTON — Cases of COVID-19 in Wilton are gradually on the rise, with two new cases reported on Monday, Sept. 21.

That makes a total of seven new cases since Sept. 11, when a Wilton High School student tested positive for the coronavirus.

Comparing Wilton and other nearby towns, for the first 16 days of September, Wilton had 11 reported cases of COVID. Darien had nine, New Canaan had 11, Ridgefield had 14, Weston had one, and Westport had 17.

“As seen across the state, the growth in Wilton cases is primarily driven by those aged 20 to 29,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said in a message on the town website, wiltonct.org.

She said the town has received reports of people not wearing masks on the Norwalk River Valley Trail, in Wilton Center and at school bus stops.

“We don’t want to have to issue fines. Instead, we hope residents will voluntarily wear masks for their own sake and that of the community,” she said.

At the police commission meeting on Monday, Chief John Lynch said police would continue with a “positive” approach. “Enforcement is a last resort,” he said.

To date, there have been 261 cases of COVID-19 reported in Wilton, according to the CT Data Center. That’s 52 additional cases since June 16, and 59 since May 19. There have been 42 deaths in town attributed to the virus.

In Connecticut, there’s been a total of 56,024 reported COVID cases, resulting in 4,495 deaths. There are 68 people hospitalized with the virus.

