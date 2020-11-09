Two infant boys found on Bronx street, declared dead

NEW YORK (AP) — Two infant boys were pronounced dead after being found on a Bronx street on Monday, and the New York Police Department was asking for the public's help.

The NYPD said officers responding to a 911 call found the babies in the rear of 1460 College Avenue on around 2 p.m. Monday. They were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

The city medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death, police said.

Authorities did not have any information on the circumstances or why the children were found at that building. They asked anyone with information to come forward.