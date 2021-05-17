Two deputies fired after videos of SC jail death released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two sheriff's deputies involved in the January death of a South Carolina inmate with mental health issues have been fired, days after the release of video clips showing deputies repeatedly deploying stun guns and kneeling on the man’s back before he stops moving.
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano announced Monday that she was terminating detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and detention Deputy Brian Houle for their involvement in the death of Jamal Sutherland, a 31-year-old Black man booked into the jail on Jan. 4.