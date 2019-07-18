Two cars stolen in Wilton

Wilton Police Headquarters Wilton Police Headquarters Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media / Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Two cars stolen in Wilton 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Wilton Police Chief John Lynch posted on the department’s Facebook page today, July 18, that officers are investigating five reports of thefts from vehicles and two stolen vehicles in the South Wilton area. Specific streets cited were Salem Road, Ivy Lane and Whipple Road.

Police are asking anyone who lives in that area to check their home video systems for activity during the overnight hours and call 203-834-6260 if they see anything suspicious.