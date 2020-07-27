Two arrested in connection with Sioux Falls homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police have arrested two people in connection with a weekend homicide in Sioux Falls.

A 24-year-old man is being held on a probable charge of second-degree murder. A 22-year-old woman is detained on a possible charge of accessory to second-degree murder. Both are being held in the Minnehaha County Jail, the Argus Leader reported.

Police responded to a report of gunshots about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say they received several calls that someone had been shot. A man was found injured and was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.

The victim has not been identified.