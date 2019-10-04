Two Wilton restaurants fail inspections

First-quarter Wilton restaurant inspections. First-quarter Wilton restaurant inspections. Photo: Mike Sutter Photo: Mike Sutter Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Two Wilton restaurants fail inspections 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2019-20, two Wilton eateries failed initial inspections by the health department, but passed on re-inspection.

Restaurants and eateries in Wilton are inspected every three months to ensure the health and safety of the food. Inspections follow the state’s fiscal year, which starts on July 1.

The two food establishments failing in the first quarter in Wilton were Jersey Mike’s, at 35 Danbury Road, and Zio Pizzeria, at One Danbury Road.

Jersey Mike’s received a score of 87 out of a possible 100 on its health inspection report on July 18.

The sandwich shop failed due to a sink that was blocked, with no access to it, a four-point violation. In addition, it received a three-point violation for not having a qualified food operator on site, a two-point violation for no designated alternate, a two-point violation for no written documentation of training program, and two one-point violations for having dirty outer walls of equipment and dirty floors.

Jersey Mike’s was re-inspected on July 23, and passed with a score of 95.

Zio Pizzeria received a score of 83 on its health inspection report on Sept 18.

It received a four-point violation due to a cold handling unit that was out of temperature, two-point violations for no thermometer available, no pooling of eggs not cooked immediately and food containers stored on the floor, having scoops stored on Parmesan cheese and inside flour, no sanitizer available and food contact surface not sanitized every four hours. It received one-point violations for inadequate food dispensing utensil, food worker with no hair restraint, rusty shelves in a walk-in cooler, no test strip available, and dusty attached fan.

Zio Pizzeria was re-inspected on Sept. 27, and passed with a score of 96.

In Connecticut, kitchens must receive 80 points or more on their inspection to pass. A failed inspection means a food-service provider will be inspected again within about two weeks. If restaurants fail again, the owners are usually fined and required to appear before the local health inspection division, where they discuss each infraction and establish a plan to address the issues. A third violation means the business is subject to closure, at the discretion of the director of health.

A restaurant can fail its inspection if it receives a four-point deduction for a single violation. Four-point violations include improper source of food, hazardous food temperatures, unwrapped food, improperly stored toxic items, improper hand-washing facilities, unsafe water source, improper sewage disposal, unacceptable plumbing, and inadequate toilet facilities.

The most common four-point violations are food temperature and hygiene issues. Inspectors test food temperatures to see if they fall within the bacteria “danger zone,” which is between 41 and 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Food in that range is more prone to bacterial growth.

Inspection scores for Wilton food establishments or the first quarter of 2019-20:

Class III establishments

(Cook-and-serve operations such as diners, delicatessens, cafeterias, daycare centers, itinerant food vendors and fast-food operations.)

Aramark, 100

Aranci 67, 100

ASML Lithography, 99

Bangkok Republic, 89

Beiersdorf Cafe, 100

Bianco Rosso, 94

Boston Market, 95

Cactus Rose Cantina, 100

Caraluzzi’s, 93

Common Fund, 100

Corporate Dining Solution, 100

Craft Kitchen, 100

CT Coffee/Bagel, 97

Davis Marcus, 100

Diamond Deli, 98

Frosty Bear (Temporarily closed)

Happy Wok, 93

Heibeck’s Stand, 100

Jersey Mike’s, 87, reinspection 95

Little Pub, 96

Marly’s, 96.5

Molly’s Deli, 100

Naked Greens, 99

Noodle House, 86

Outback Steakhouse, 100

Parlor Pizza, 100

Pinocchio, 98

Red Rooster Pub, 100

Rolling Hills Country Club, 97

Sandwich Shoppe, 92

Starbucks Coffee, 99

Stop & Shop, 100

Subway II, 100

Teachers Insurance (location one), 100

Teachers Insurance (location two), 100

The Well, 98

Tom E Toes, 100

Toozy Patza Pizza, 95

Trackside, 93

Tusk & Cup, 93

Uncle Leo’s, 88

Village Luncheonette, 96

Village Market, 97

Wilton Deli, 97

Wilton Office Park, 100

Wilton Pizza, 98

Zio Pizzeria 83, reinspection 96

Dog Daze, 100

Class IV establishments

(Hot preparation of potentially hazardous foods served more than four hours after heat treatment, such as caterers, convalescent homes, hospitals, and restaurants.)

Brookdale, 98

Hunan Cafe, 100

Orem’s Diner, 97

Pokeworks, 100

Reiki, 100

School of Notre Dame, 100

Sushi Avenue (Caraluzzi’s), 100

Sushi Avenue (Village Market), 92

The Greens at Cannondale, 99

Wilton Commons, 100

Wilton Meadows, 100

Class I establishments

(No preparation, cooking or hot holding of potentially hazardous foods except that commercially packaged precooked foods may be heated and served in the original package within four hours.)

Bowtie Cinema, 94

College Creamery, 100

Gigi Ice Cream, 100

Gofer Ice Cream, 93

Goldenberry Gift & Gourmet, 99

Scoops, 99

Sweet Pierre, 100

Wilton MB Service, Inc., 100

Class II establishments

(Establishments serving cold or ready-to-eat commercially processed food requiring no further heat treatment and/or hot or cold beverages. Commercially packaged precooked foods may be heated and served.)

Dunkin Donuts, 96

Standard Petroleum (PVC Gulf), 100

Bubble and Brew, 100

Painted Cookies, 100

Wheels, 100

Schools

Wilton High School, 100

Cider Mill School, 100

Miller-Driscoll School, 100

Middlebrook School, 100

Catering

AMDG Catering, 100

Schoolhouse of Cannondale, 99

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com