Two Wilton homes sold in past week

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Oct. 25 through Oct. 29.

356 Newtown Turnpike: Ricky and Cynthia Diehl to 356 Newtown Turnpike, LLC, $288,000.

367 New Canaan Road: J. McGarry and Marilyn Costello to Jesse Held and Karl E. Hohlman, $460,000.