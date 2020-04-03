Two Wilton homes sell for more than $1 million

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Wilton Town Clerk Lori Kaback from March 20 through April 2.

250 Capalpa Road: Richard F. and Margarat A. Creeth to Frank and Lucila Telesco, $749,000.

126 Belden Hill Road: Eileen D. Greisch to Marcilene and Erivelton Ribeiro, $745,000.

96 Warncke Road: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Trustee, to Christopher M. and Laura Barrett, $1,640,000. (Trustee Deed)

34 Glen Hill Road: Mariano and Clara Lombardi to Lawrence and Bridget Hughes, $754,000.

28 Pine Ridge Road: Norbert and Mireille Thouvenot to Dmitry and Mariya Malin, $1,163,000.