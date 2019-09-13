Two Wilton home sales this week includes 19th-century antique

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Sept. 6 through Sept. 12.

18 Cavalry Road: Sydney L. and Melinda E. Gordon to Joseph Groves and Lean Gambolati, $845,000.

179 Silver Spring Road: Keith C. and Mary P. Shoemaker to Christopher and Katherine Schwint, $720,000.