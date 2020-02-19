Wilton police: Gas stations sold e-liquid nicotine to minors

WILTON — Two gas station convenience stores in Wilton were found to be selling tobacco products to minors, specifically e-liquid nicotine, according to Capt. Rob Cipolla of the Wilton Police Department.

Police officers joined with staff members of the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services in conducting unannounced compliance inspections at 12 businesses on Feb. 18.

Under the direction and supervision of state investigators, an underage youth, employed by the Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program, attempted to buy tobacco products.

According to police, the youth was able to buy the products at two places:

PVC Gulf at 287 Danbury Road.

Shell Food Mart at 210 Danbury Road.

The offending clerks were issued an infraction in the amount of $300 for selling tobacco products to minors under 21, and the cigarette dealer license holder at each business faces administrative sanctions from the Department of Revenue Services, which issues the licenses, according to police.

The inspections were performed in an effort to determine compliance with state laws concerning the prohibition of the sale of cigarettes, vaping, and/or tobacco products to those under 21.

Police reported the following businesses were found to be in compliance with the law:

Mobil - 46 Danbury Road.

Diamond Deli - 285 Danbury Road.

Wilton Wine Shoppe - 203 Danbury Road.

Stop & Shop - 15 River Road.

Village Market - 108 Old Ridgefield Road.

Citgo/Wheels - 386 Danbury Road.

Shell Snak Shop - 912 Danbury Road.

Caraluzzi’s Georgetown Market - 920 Danbury Road.

Mobil Snak Shop - 932 Danbury Road.

Ancona’s Wines & Liquor - 5 River Road.