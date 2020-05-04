Twelve homes sell in Wilton, one over $1 million

WILTON — The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from April 16 through April 30.

161-163 Range Road: William J. and Cynthia F. Vasale to George and Teresa Papadopoulos, $480,000.

79 Graenest Ridge Road: Johnson Family Trust to Paul D. and Lauren Torgerson, $1,249,000. (Trustee Deed)

15 Fullin Lane: Sebastian and Marisa L. Sergi to Raj and Radha Gala, $765,000.

20 Chestnut Hill Road: Randi D. Tomasulo to Anna I. and Jeffrey Ramirez, $815,000.

26 Fox Run: Kevin E. O’Brien and Deidre Farrell to Matthew and Julie E. Griffiths, $640,000.

789 Ridgefield Road: Simon C. and Mora F. Neilson to Ryan Andrew Cuvelier, $720,000.

294 Cannon Road: Raul C. and Misty D. Rivera, Jr. to Matthew P. and Alexandra Promis, $710,000.

37 Mayapple Road: Scott and Cara Schwartz to James E. and Samantha Capparell, $710,000.

47 Village Walk: Ellen Villasenor to Courtney Paige Honor, $230,000.

361 Sturges Ridge Road: Matthew T. and Kim D. Troy to George and Victoria Torpe, $900,000.

271 Olmstead Hill Road: Estate of Beverlee R. Henion to Alexandria and Sonya Donnelly, $350,000. (Executor’s Deed)

172 Westport Road: Jason Bowman to Kristine E. and Vincent J. Liggio, $350,000.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com