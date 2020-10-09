Twelve Wilton High School seniors named ‘commended students’

WILTON — Twelve Wilton High School students have been named “commended students” in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. These students placed among the top five percent of more than 1.5 million who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

The students are: Brycen S. Addison, Vasundhara Bagchi, Sarah M. Bates, Anika N. Bhagavatula, Piper M. Chase, Daniel A. Druzhinin, Sarah E. Gassel, Evan Kauh, Benjamin J. Kesselman, Everett G. Lee, Ryan J. McElroy and Michael Pien.

“Those being named commended students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said a statement from National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

“These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.

“We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”