Turning Point: New mentor group wants to inspire area youth

MORGAN CITY, La. (AP) — Four college-aged students from the Morgan City area said they understand the issues facing young men today.

It is a reason why they have teamed up together to start a new youth mentoring organization for young men called the “Roots of Brotherhood.”

The group is a non-profit organization that aims to promote positivity and provide a big brother or mentor leadership to young men during times of need. It is led by Makye Richard, Taaj Daniels, Kenan Jones and Clifton Escort III.

The group’s leaders all have athletic backgrounds. Richard is a former Morgan City High School standout basketball player who now competes at Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans. Jones is a former Berwick High School star receiver and former LSU football player. Escort is a former Morgan City High and former LSU football player, and Daniels is a former Morgan City basketball player, current LSU student and future doctor.

“Our No. 1 goal is to give back to our youth,” Richard said. “That’s our main focus. We want the youth to look at us and trust in us so that we can help them achieve their goals. Our main focus is to let them know that someone is here for them and someone is going to be there for them their whole entire way.”

The group had a meet-and-greet session held at the Siracusaville Recreation Center in Morgan City on Saturday (June 13). They met with several people and bounced ideas off of each other during the meeting.

Although it is based in Morgan City, Richard said the group will be available to young men of all ages and races in surrounding parishes, including Terrebonne, Lafourche and Assumption.

“Most kids don’t have a father figure or brother,” Richard said. “We’re just one phone call away if you need us. We really just give them motivation and give them hope. We won’t turn any kid down. We’re here for everyone. Our doors are always open. You can always call us or text us on Instagram or Snapchat.”

Daniels said the four young men came up with the idea to form a group after looking into ways to improve their communities.

“I feel like this is going to mark a turning point in our community,” Daniels said. “We started this with four brothers. We knew each other since we were babies. We just sat down in my living room one night and we came up with ways to give back to the community. We wanted to mentor them with everything that is going on today. We’re in a pandemic then social injustice and police brutality. We found that we needed something positive in our community. The brotherhood is what we came up with.”

Daniels said it is important for the group’s members to lend a helping hand for area youth, especially when they are facing tough times at home and school.

“Our goal is to reach, teach, encourage, inspire and hope to do everything that we can to the best of our abilities no matter what it is,” Daniels said. “We want to be their mentor and that big brother to them. We want to be those people in their lives that they might not have. We want to give them an outlook and a safe place. Another way to get out. We want to make all the resources available to them. We really want to be those pillars in the community so we can look back and say ‘yes, we made the change and did something positive.’ That’s what we want to do.”

Richard said the group was needed because they felt their community needed a culture change.

He said the group wants to inspire kids to stay away from negative influences and outside distractions that they may see on television or hear listening to rap music. They want to inspire young people to dedicate themselves to school work, community service, work ethic and other positive avenues.

“I feel like I’m someone they can look up to because if they don’t have someone they can look up to, they would end up as another statistic and we don’t want that, especially at this time right now when we have parents losing their kids and kids losing their parents,” Richard said. “It’s really a hard time. I have a son. I want my son to know that his dad was a positive role model. I want to look out for my community.”

Jones said they have seen how the world has changed since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by police during an arrest last month in Minneapolis, Minn. Floyd’s death has led to international Black Lives Matter protests along with calls for police reform and legislation to address racial inequality.

“We see that we needed change,” Jones said. “George Floyd’s death has sparked a revolution worldwide. Now we know what we need to do, so we’re going to come back into our area and help as best we can to make that change happen.”

Jones said the group wants to be there for any young person needing encouragement from a mentor.

“We want to teach them to stay out of trouble and stay off of the streets,” Jones said. “At the end of the day, we want to find out who you are as a person. Come as you are. We will embrace you with open arms. We’ll go through this together. We’re still growing as young men. We’re all going to mess up. We understand that. At the end of the day, we want to be there on that journey to let you know it’s all right. Get up, dust it off and you’re good. Just keep on going.”

As college athletes, they will also stress the importance of getting an education.

“Knowledge is power,” Jones said. “I don’t care what anybody says. Don’t stop reading. Don’t stop learning. Whatever form of education that comes in, always learn. The more you learn, the better you are going to be throughout life.”

Daniels, who is studying to become an orthopedic surgeon one day, said the group leaders will strive to show area youth that there are other ways to be successful than playing sports.

“We’re more than just athletes,” Daniels said. “We also want to teach them that there is more to life than sports. No matter what you play, the ball is going to stop eventually. You can’t do it for the rest of your life.

“We’re not only helping our youth and looking out for our community. We’re helping each other grow.”

Richard said anyone looking to donate to the non-profit group or needing a mentor can contact him at 985-956-0321 or visit their Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/rootsofbrotherhood/