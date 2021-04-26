Turks demonstrate against Biden's Armenian genocide decision

ISTANBUL (AP) — A small group of Turkish protestors gathered outside the American consulate in Istanbul Monday to protest U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to call the Ottoman Empire's mass deportations and killings of Armenians a century ago a “genocide.”

A few dozen protestors held banners and chanted slogans. “Genocide is a lie, it’s an American plan,” they said. Demonstrators also demanded an end to the American military’s use of Incirlik airbase In southern Turkey, shouting: “American soldiers, get out of Turkey!”