Turkish leader defiant on Russian system but wants US jets Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 10:18 a.m.
1 of2 Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media after Friday prayers, in Istanbul, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Turkey’s president has criticized the United States for kicking his country out of the F-35 fighter jet program after Ankara purchased a Russian missile defense system. Speaking after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey paid “very serious money” for the F-35 stealth jets and that America had committed “a very serious mistake” with its NATO ally. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media after Friday prayers, in Istanbul, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Turkey’s president has criticized the United States for kicking his country out of the F-35 fighter jet program after Ankara purchased a Russian missile defense system. Speaking after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey paid “very serious money” for the F-35 stealth jets and that America had committed “a very serious mistake” with its NATO ally. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has criticized the United States for kicking his country out of the F-35 stealth jet program after Ankara purchased a Russian missile defense system, a move that also triggered U.S. sanctions.
Speaking after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey paid “very serious money” for the F-35 fighters but hasn't received them.