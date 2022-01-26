Turkish Cypriot leader: Vote endorses 2-state Cyprus deal

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Turkish Cypriot leader in split Cyprus' breakaway north says his hardline party's victory in weekend parliamentary elections is an endorsement for his controversial stance on resolving the island's ethnic division that's in line with Turkey's policy.
Ersin Tatar said Wednesday that some 60% of Sunday's vote went to parties aligned with his vision of “equal sovereignty” with the Greek Cypriots, who control the east Mediterranean island state's internationally recognized government. He added in a statement that the international community should respect Turkish-Cypriot voters’ will.