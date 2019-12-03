Turkey says no change in objection to NATO plan on Baltics

Police outside The Grove hotel in Watford ahead of the NATO Leaders Meeting beginning on Tuesday, in Hertfordshire, England, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump will gather with NATO’s other leaders in London Tuesday as the world’s biggest military alliance, marking its 70th birthday, battles with one of the most confounding of adversaries: Itself. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) less Police outside The Grove hotel in Watford ahead of the NATO Leaders Meeting beginning on Tuesday, in Hertfordshire, England, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump will gather with NATO’s other ... more Photo: Steve Parsons, AP Photo: Steve Parsons, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Turkey says no change in objection to NATO plan on Baltics 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he still will not agree to a NATO defense proposal for Poland and the Baltic nations until the alliance supports Ankara's concerns related to Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Before departing to attend a NATO leaders’ summit in London, Erdogan said he would discuss the issue with the leaders of Poland and the Baltics during the gathering that marks the alliance's 70th birthday.

A plan to defend the Baltic nations in case of a Russian attack requires all member states’ backing.

Turkey has accused NATO allies of backing Baltic countries' security concerns but dismissing threats to Turkey from the Kurdish fighters.

Turkey considers the Kurdish fighters to be terrorists and invaded parts of northeast Syria to drive them away from its border.