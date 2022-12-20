Turbulence persists as a major cause of injuries on flights

The latest injuries from airplane turbulence were on flights to Honolulu and Houston, leading to a total of 41 people being hurt or receiving medical treatment in just two days — Sunday and Monday.
Back in July, severe turbulence led to at least eight minor injuries on a flight to Nashville, Tennessee, which had to be diverted to Alabama. Another three serious injuries to crew members were reported on three separate flights this year to Detroit, Miami and Columbus, Ohio, according to data from the National Transportation Safety Board.