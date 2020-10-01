Tulsa City Council votes to expand, extend mask mandate

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Tulsa City Council has voted to expand and extend a requirement that masks be worn in public when social distancing is not possible in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The council voted Wednesday to lower the age of those who must wear a mask from 18 to those 10 and older and extend the mandate that was to expire Nov. 30 until Jan. 31. Oklahoma City has a similar mask mandate for any aged 11 or older that is to expire Oct. 20.

Both cities allow exceptions such as bar and restaurant patrons who are eating or drinking and those taking part in athletic events.

The state health department on Wednesday reported 87,199 total virus cases statewide and 1,031 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The actual number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.