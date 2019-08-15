Trump to nominate anti-abortion lawyer to federal judgeship

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County attorney known for her opposition to abortion and support for religious rights is President Donald Trump's pick for an open federal judgeship in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the White House on Wednesday announced Trump's "intent to nominate" Sarah E. Pitlyk. If confirmed, she would replace U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry, who is taking senior status, a form of semi-retirement, effective Dec. 31.

Pitlyk is special counsel to the Chicago-based Thomas More Society, a not-for-profit law firm that says it is "dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, and religious liberty."

The Post-Dispatch says that Pitlyk also worked to defeat an "abortion sanctuary city" ordinance in St. Louis, and on other anti-abortion and religious liberty cases.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com