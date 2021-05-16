Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again HOPE YEN, Associated Press May 16, 2021 Updated: May 16, 2021 5:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney, newly ousted from House Republican leadership for challenging former President Donald Trump, criticized GOP colleagues Sunday for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, saying they were “complicit” in undermining democracy.
In television interviews, the Wyoming Republican said there was “no question” an attack like Jan. 6 could happen again if Trump's claims go unchecked.