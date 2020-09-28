Trump coming to La Crosse, Green Bay for rallies Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning a pair of campaign rallies on Saturday in La Crosse and Green Bay, less than five weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

The stops announced Monday by Trump's campaign come just over two weeks after he held a rally in central Wisconsin near Wausau in Mosinee.

Both of Saturday's rallies are scheduled for airports in the respective cities.

Trump has been a frequent visitor to Wisconsin, a key battleground that he won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, was in Manitowoc last week and his wife, Jill Biden, was campaigning in Madison and Waukesha on Monday.

Trump scheduled the rallies in two coronavirus hot spots in Wisconsin, a state where cases have been surging for weeks. Trump's rallies often attract people who do not wear masks or practice social distancing as recommended by public health experts to avoid contracting the highly contagious virus.

As of Monday, Wisconsin ranked third nationwide for new cases per capita with 459 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks. La Crosse and Brown counties were both in the top 10 for highest cases per capita in the state.

To date, nearly 116,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 1,281 have died, according to the state Department of Health Services.