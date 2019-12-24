Trump backs Collins, who refused to vote for him in 2016

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — President Donald Trump has signaled support for the reelection of Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who emerged in 2016 as one of his critics.

Collins, a longtime senator from Maine, is facing a potentially tough reelection fight next year. She is under pressure from Democrats in part because of the key vote she cast in favor of the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted on Dec. 20 that Collins “showed unbelievable courage” during the confirmation proceedings and must be reelected. Trump retweeted Graham late Monday, adding “I agree 100%!”

Collins refused to vote for Trump in 2016. She chose to write in House Speaker Paul Ryan after she criticized Trump for attacking members of marginalized groups, the Sun Journal reported.

Potential Democratic challengers to Collins include Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon and Betsy Sweet, former director of the Maine Women's Lobby. The state primary is in June.