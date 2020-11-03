Trump, Biden fight for Florida; minimum wage up for vote

MIAMI (AP) — PRESIDENT

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have campaigned heavily in Florida, each hoping to win the prized battleground state's 29 electoral votes.

Trump has used Florida as the backdrop to resuscitate his languishing campaign after becoming infected with the coronavirus in October. He's concentrated particularly in Republican strongholds in the rural reaches of his adopted home state.

Former Vice President Biden has questioned the president’s handling of the coronavirus, his rush to appoint a new justice on the U.S. Supreme Court and how he has addressed the social unrest spawned by high-profile police shootings of Black people. Democrats have also worked to boost turnout among their ranks with a mail-in voting.

CONGRESS

— District 1: Republican incumbent Matt Gaetz faces Democratic challenger Phil Ehr in a western Panhandle district.

— District 2: Republican incumbent Neal Dunn faces no Democratic challenger in a conservative district that stretches from just west of Ocala to Panama City.

— District 3: Republican Kat Cammack faces Democrat Adam Christensen in an open race in the firmly conservative congressional district that stretches from Ocala to just south of Jacksonville in north Florida.

— District 4: Republican incumbent John Rutherford faces Democratic challenger Donna Deegan in a heavily GOP district that includes most of Jacksonville and areas to the north and south.

— District 5: Democratic incumbent Alfred Lawson faces Republican challenger Gary Adler in a district that stretches from Jacksonville to just west of Tallahassee.

— District 6: Republican incumbent Michael Waltz faces Democratic challenger Clinton Curtis in a heavily GOP district that includes Daytona Beach.

— District 7: Democratic incumbent Stephanie Murphy faces Republican challenger Leo Valentin in the central Florida district that includes part of Orlando.

— District 8: Republican incumbent Bill Posey faces Democratic challenger Jim Kennedy in a district that represents Florida’s Space Coast.

— District 9: Democratic incumbent Darren Soto faces Republican challenger Bill Olson in an Orlando-area district.

— District 10: Democratic incumbent Val Demings faces Republican challenger Vennia Francois in a firm Democratic Orlando district.

— District 11: Republican incumbent Daniel Webster faces Democratic challenger Dana Cottrell in a district that includes The Villages, a massive retirement community that has a history of supporting GOP candidates.

— District 12: Republican incumbent Gus Bilirakis faces Democratic challenger Kimberly Walker in a district north of Tampa Bay.

— District 13: Democratic incumbent Charlie Crist faces Republican challenger Anna Paulina Luna in a district that includes parts of Florida’s Tampa Bay area.

— District 14: Democratic incumbent Kathy Castor faces Republican challenger Christine Quinn in a heavily Democratic district that includes Tampa.

— District 15: Republican Scott Franklin faces Democrat Alan Cohn in an open race in a conservative district that stretches between Tampa and Orlando.

— District 16: Republican incumbent Vern Buchanan faces Democratic challenger Margaret Good in a district that includes parts of Florida’s Tampa Bay area.

— District 17: Republican incumbent Greg Steube faces Democratic challenger Allen Ellison in a large rural district that runs from southeast of the Tampa Bay area to Lake Okeechobee.

— District 18: Republican incumbent Brian Mast faces Democratic challenger Pam Keith in a district that includes coastal areas north of Palm Beach.

— District 19: Republican Byron Donalds faces Democrat Cindy Lyn Banyai in an open race in the heavily Republican southwest Florida district.

— District 20: Democratic incumbent Alcee Hastings faces Republican challenger Greg Musselwhite in a South Florida district.

— District 21: Democratic incumbent Lois Frankel faces Republican challenger Laura Loomer in a heavily Democratic district that includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

— District 22: Democratic incumbent Ted Deutch faces Republican challenger James Pruden in a firmly Democratic district that includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

— District 23: Democratic incumbent Debbie Wasserman Schultz faces Republican challenger Carla Spalding in district that includes parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

— District 24: Democratic incumbent Frederica Wilson faces Republican challenger Lavern Spicer in a Miami-Dade County district.

— District 25: Republican incumbent Mario Diaz-Balart runs unopposed in district stretches from western Miami-Dade County across rural and undeveloped areas in the middle of the state.

— District 26: Democratic incumbent Debbie Mucarsel-Powell faces Republican challenger Carlos Gimenez in a district that stretches from the southern Miami suburbs to Key West.

— District 27: Democratic incumbent Donna Shalala faces Republican challenger Maria Elvira Salazar in a district that includes much of the Miami area.

BALLOT QUESTIONS

Florida voters could choose to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next six years.

An amendment to the Florida Constitution would raise the state’s minimum wage from the current $8.56 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026.

Advocates say Amendment 2 will lift the pay for hundreds of thousands of workers in the Sunshine State’s service-heavy economy. Although Florida’s current minimum wage is higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, supporters say it's impossible to live on that wage given the state’s cost of living.

Opponents of the amendment say it would stifle growth as Florida’s battered tourism economy recovers from the impact of the new coronavirus.

All state constitutional amendments require a 60% supermajority for approval.

Here are the other ballot questions:

— Amendment 1 seeks sought to clarify that only U.S. citizens over age 18 were eligible to vote in elections.

— Amendment 3 would allow all voters regardless of party affiliation to vote in primaries with the top two vote-getters would advance to the general election.

— Amendment 4 would require amendments to the Florida Constitution to be approved in two elections instead of one.

— Amendment 5 would give homeowners an extra year to claim a homestead tax benefit.

— Amendment 6 would extend a property tax discount to the surviving spouse of a veteran with combat-related disabilities.

