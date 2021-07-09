Tropical storm sparks tornado warnings in trek up East Coast RUSS BYNUM and CURT ANDERSON, Associated Press July 9, 2021 Updated: July 9, 2021 2:40 a.m.
1 of23 Fallen trees block Front Street on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Valrico. Tropical Storm Elsa continued to track north after dropping heavy rain in the Tampa Bay area. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Luis Santana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Law enforcement investigators stand on the scene of a fatal car crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in the Ortega neighborhood of Jacksonville, Fla. during the strong winds from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Bob Self/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 A jogger makes his way along Bayshore Blvd., in Tampa, Fla. as a wave breaks over a seawall, during the aftermath of Tropical Storm Elsa Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Law enforcement investigators in the scene of a fatal car crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in the Ortega neighborhood of Jacksonville, Fla. during the strong winds from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Bob Self/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 A cyclist makes his way long Bay Pines Boulevard the morning after Hurricane Elsa moved over the Tampa Bay Area, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP) MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Luis Ernesto catches a small wave while surfing along Pass-a-Grille Beach, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in St. Pete Beach, Fla., the morning after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over the Tampa Bay Area. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP) MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 A couple of signs hang loose on their post after Hurricane Elsa moved over the Tampa Bay Area, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Pinellas Park, Fla. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Martha Asencio-Rhine/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 About 250 electrical utility trucks are lined up at Duke Energy's staging location in The Villages of Sumter County on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Elsa may hit central Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible localized flooding. Duke Energy staged a total of about 500 trucks at the location, and they will be deployed following Elsa to repair damage to electrical lines and poles. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Stephen M. Dowell/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Shawn Frazier, 61, reinforces tarps over his Tampa home's roof ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Frazier said there was some leaking he caught during a recent rainy day. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Ivy Ceballo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Beach walkers walk along the sand on Pass-a-Grille the morning after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over the Tampa Bay Area, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in St. Pete Beach, Fla. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Martha Asencio-Rhine/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 Cranes cross the road during a rainstorm from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Westchase, Fla. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by. (Arielle Bader/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Arielle Bader/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Michael Ciarleglio with the city of Pinellas Park, cleans up a few tree branches while working the morning after Hurricane Elsa moved over the Tampa Bay Area, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Pinellas Park, Fla. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Martha Asencio-Rhine/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Palm leaves lay on the ground following heavy rain and wind from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Westchase, Fla. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by. (Arielle Bader/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Arielle Bader/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 Utility workers look at the large pine tree which fell across Roosevelt Blvd. in the Ortega neighborhood of Jacksonville, Fla. during the strong winds from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Bob Self/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 People walk by one of two vehicles hit by a large pine tree that fell across Roosevelt Blvd. in the Ortega neighborhood of Jacksonville, Fla. during the strong winds from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Bob Self/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in southern Delaware early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States.
It was not immediately clear whether a tornado touched down. The National Hurricane Center said in a 2 a.m. advisory that Elsa has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Written By
RUSS BYNUM and CURT ANDERSON