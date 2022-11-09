Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm FREIDA FRISARO and DANICA COTO, Associated Press Nov. 9, 2022 Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 6:25 p.m.
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.
It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935 Yankee Hurricane and Hurricane Kate in 1985.
