Tropical Storm Douglas grows, far out in Pacific Ocean

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Newly formed Tropical Storm Douglas was strenghtening over the open Pacific Ocean on Tuesday and forecasters projected it would become a hurricane by Wednesday.

Douglas, which reached tropical storm force the day before, was centered about 1,085 miles (1,750 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula early Tuesday and had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Douglas was forecast to reach hurricane force on Wednesday, though it was likely to start declining again later in the week.

It was headed to the west-southwest at 14 mph (22 kph), and was expected to veer westward by Tuesday afternoon.

There were no immediate hazards to land.