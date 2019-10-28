Wilton Center is trick-or-treat central

Wilton Center was awash with families on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26, as hundreds of children in costumes went trick-or-treating from the Piersall Building to the River Park Plaza.

How many children were there? It was hard to tell but everybody’s favorite Cat in the Hat gave out 1,600 pieces of candy at the sponsoring Wilton Chamber of Commerce office.

Children received candy, stickers, and even some healthy snacks from retailers and offices along River Road, Old Ridgefield Road and Center Street. Centered around the gazebo were clubs including Wilton Rotary, companies including Westy’s Self-Storage, AFC Urgent Care, Wilton Presbyterian Church and, of course, this year’s political candidates.

The Wilton Psychic offered readings and the School of Rock entertained.

Up and down the street there were superheroes, witches, cats, astronauts, ninjas, skeletons, demons, sharks, more than one Little Red Riding Hood, mermaids, Ghostbusters, police officers and firefighters, including one pint-sized fire truck, students from Hogwarts, and one tiny UPS man.