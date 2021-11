Rick Bowmer/AP

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana tribes and conservation groups sued state environmental regulators Wednesday after Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration dropped a legal claim against a mining executive over decades of pollution from several mines.

The lawsuit was filed in state district court in Lewis and Clark County by attorneys for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the Fort Belknap Indian Community, the Montana Environmental Information Center and other groups.