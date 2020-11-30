Trial set for man accused of keeping wife's body in freezer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man will go on trial next November in the death of his wife, whose body was found inside a freezer last year.

Larry Dinwiddie, of Marshfield, was charged with second-degree murder, abandoning a corpse and armed criminal action in the death of his wife, Cynthia. He is being held on $1 million bond.

During a Webster County Court hearing on Monday, Dinwiddie's trial was scheduled for Nov. 29, 2021, KYTV reported.

Investigators have said Cynthia Dinwiddie's body was found Nov. 24, 2019, locked in a freezer in an abandoned storage unit near Marshfield. Detectives believe her body was there since 2015.

Dinwiddie was arrested last year at the storage unit.

According to a court affidavit, Dinwiddie admitted to killing his wife with a hammer during an argument. He said he didn't know what to do with her body so he put it inside the freezer, which was later moved to the storage unit, according to detectives.

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole said no one ever reported that Cynthia Dinwiddie was missing.

