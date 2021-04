OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The murder trial for a Winnebago man accused of killing his fiancé last year on the Winnebago Indian Reservation in northeastern Nebraska has been postponed until mid-summer.

Jonathan Rooney’s federal trial, which had been scheduled to begin May 10 in Omaha, has been pushed to Aug. 16 on a defense attorney’s request, the Sioux City Journal reported.