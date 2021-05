ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A man has been ordered to stand trial in a shooting in a northwestern Pennsylvania tavern that killed two people and wounded three others earlier this year.

The Erie Times-News reports that an Erie County district judge held for court 38-year-old Danny Lee Nicholson II for court on all charges Wednesday in the March 3 gunfire in Bogey's Tavern as well as several other shootings before and after that.