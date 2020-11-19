Trial ordered for accused gun supplier in Kenosha killings

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The man charged with buying the rifle that police say an Illinois teen used to kill two people during a Wisconsin protest over police brutality will stand trial, a court commissioner decided Thursday.

Dominick Black, 19, was is charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with two counts of intentionally providing a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death.

Commissioner Loren Keating determined there was sufficient evidence for the case to proceed. A Kenosha detective testified that Black told him during an interview about how he purchased the assault-style rifle at a Ladysmith hardware store after getting some money from Kyle Rittenhouse, who at 17 was too young to legally buy a gun, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Black's attorney, Robert Keller, argued for the charges to be dismissed or at least reduced to a single count, a motion Keating denied.

The weapon was stored at Black’s stepfather’s house in Kenosha until Black and Rittenhouse each took rifles downtown on Aug. 25, according to police records. Late that night, police said Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety and illegal possession of a firearm. His attorneys say Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.

His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 3.