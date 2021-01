ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused in the deaths of three people in October 2017 has a new trial date.

Matthew Sonnier, 32, of Alexandria, has been indicted on three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jeremy Deon Norris, 28; Kendrick Dwann Horn, 33; and Latish Renee White, 42. He also faces two counts of obstruction of justice from a separate indictment related to the case. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.