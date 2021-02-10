Trial highlights: history lessons, Trump tweets and more BRIAN SLODYSKO, Associated Press Feb. 10, 2021 Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 2:51 a.m.
In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)
In this image from video, Bruce Castor, an attorney for former President Donald Trump speaks during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)
In this image from video, a photo of William Belknap is displayed as House impeachment manager Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump will stand trial for impeachment after the Senate rejected arguments from the former president's lawyers that the chamber cannot move forward because he is no longer in office.
Several Republicans joined Democrats on Tuesday in voting 56-44 to proceed.