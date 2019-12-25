Trees for Trout wants your Christmas trees

Trout Unlimited will be eco-cycling Christmas trees at Merwin Meadows in Wilton after Christmas. Each tree will join hundreds of others in helping stabilize stream banks, reduce erosion and create refuge habitat for juvenile trout and other aquatic life. —Photo from 2018. less Trout Unlimited will be eco-cycling Christmas trees at Merwin Meadows in Wilton after Christmas. Each tree will join hundreds of others in helping stabilize stream banks, reduce erosion and create refuge ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trees for Trout wants your Christmas trees 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON - Trout Unlimited would like some help making the Norwalk River a healthier home for trout, turtles, heron and other aquatic animals.

To accomplsh this, residents are asked to donate their Christmas trees to the annual Trees for Trout collection of the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

Trees can be dropped off at Merwin Meadows Park, 52 Lovers Lane in Wilton, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 4 and Jan. 11. A $10 suggested donation is recommended. (No synthetic trees or trees with tinsel or flocking.)

The trees will join hundreds of others being used to help stabilize streambanks, reduce erosion and create refuge habitat for wildlife.

Each summer, volunteers with the Mianus Chapter anchor these pine trees in the river, creating a structure called a “conifer revetment” which helps trap silt in the river, rebuilds eroded banks and develops a narrower, deeper and cooler river that is better for the fish and wildlife living along the river.

Click here for more information.

Founded in 1975, the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited is a grassroots conservation nonprofit organization with more than 3,500 members and supporters in the towns of Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Wilton and Ridgefield. The chapter works to protect and restore local rivers resources through active restoration projects, education initiatives and public advocacy.