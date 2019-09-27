Transportation crews prepare for snow on mountain passes

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington State Department of Transportation says crews are standing by in preparation of the snowfall forecast over the weekend in mountain areas.

KCPQ-TV reports officials say they spent the last several days working with the National Weather Forecast monitoring snow zones.

Those areas included spots along Mount Baker Highway, the Cascades, Central Washington, State Route 20 and Stevens Pass.

Renovations were under way at Stevens Pass ahead of the season-opening.

Tom Pettigrew, manager at Stevens Pass resort, said they're excited for the forecast.

The ski and snowboard summit was busy all summer upgrading three chairlifts. Crews worked to increase the amount of seating on the chairlifts and add space at a base terminal for more people to enjoy the winter.

