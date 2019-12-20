Transmission line damaged by Alaska fire back in service

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — A transmission line damaged by a fire in Alaska's Kenai Peninsula is back in service.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the line was re-energized Thursday after being down since mid-August.

Several Kenai Peninsula communities saw their electricity bills increase after the Swan Lake fire damaged lines that connect power from the Bradley Lake hydroelectric plant to the rest to the rest of the Peninsula and into Anchorage.

Some of the communities are serviced by Chugach Electric and Seward is serviced by the city.

Chugach electric says in a press release says its cost jumped about $2.7 million while the line was down. The utility says those costs are being recovered through its fuel and purchased power rates.