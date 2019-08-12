Traffic at North Dakota's airports up 12 percent in July

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Traffic at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports is up 12 percent in July compared to last year.

The state Aeronautics Commission says more than 110,000 people boarded planes at the airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown during the month.

The Bismarck Tribune says Williston had the highest percentage increase, of nearly 27 percent. Year-to-date boardings for the eight airports are up more than 10 percent, to nearly 691,000 passengers. Travelers can reach nine nonstop destinations from North Dakota, though two are seasonal.

