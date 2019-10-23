Traffic Alert for Wilton’s Pumpkin Parade

The Pumpkin Parade for children to trick or treat at local businesses will take place in Wilton Center on Saturday Oct. 26.

Due to the high number of pedestrians expected, Wilton police have issued a traffic alert, stating the traffic pattern in Wilton Center will be altered during the event.

Old Ridgefield Road will be closed between the Village Market and Godfrey Place from 2:15 to 4:45 p.m.

Closing the road will ensure the safety of the hundreds of ghosts, goblins, witches, superheroes and others, along with their families and pets.

Wilton CERT and Wilton police will be present to assist with the detours.

Trick or treating at local businesses will take place between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.