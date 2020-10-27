Trader Joe’s recalls frozen fish

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 356 cases of a frozen fish dish sold at Trader Joe's locations across the country (including Connecticut) are being recalled.

Orca Bay Foods of Seattle is recalling Trader Joe's brand Gluten Free Battered Halibut SKU "because it contains undeclared wheat and milk allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," an FDA release states.

Anyone who has the product can check the box for code 537312620 "Best If Used By Nov 5, 2021." Boxes with that code and date are the ones affected by the recall. Anyone who has an affected product can return it for a full refund.There are eight Trader Joe's locations in Connecticut.No illnesses have been reported from this product, according to the FDA.