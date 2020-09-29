Trackside holds open house

Trackside, the teen center of Wilton, is holding an open house on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The open house is for all families with children in grades 6-12. There will be sign up slots of 20 minutes each between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Trackside is a private, nonprofit teen center offering safe, substance-free programs, events and hang-out place for Wilton area teens after school and during special events.