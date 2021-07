Wilton Garden Club / Contributed photo

The Trackside Teen Center is having a “Summer BBQ Bash” on Saturday, July 31, from 6 to 10 p.m., at the center, which is located at 15 Station Road in the town.

“Bring the family, a picnic blanket and enjoy BBQ Food, Beer, Ice Cream Truck & Live Music,” a flyer for the event from the center reads.