Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants TOM KRISHER, AP Auto Writer Oct. 18, 2021 Updated: Oct. 18, 2021 1:55 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - The Toyota logo is shown on a dealership in Manchester, N.H., in this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, file photo. Toyota plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The plant location wasn't announced, but the company said it eventually will employ 1,750 people and start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - A promoter stands near the all-electric Volvo XC40 during the Shanghai Auto Show in Shangha, in this Wednesday, April 21, 2021, file photo. Global automakers are stepping up the pace when it comes to building factories to prepare for what many believe will be a fast-moving transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Toyota, Stellantis, Foxconn, Ford and Volvo all made announcements about electric vehicle component or assembly plants, or plans to raise capital to fund the transition. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020 file photo, Unifor President Jerry Dias, left, elbow bumps Ryan Kantautas, Vice President of Human Resources at Ford Canada, after a photo opportunity at the start of formal contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers, Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors, in Toronto. Global automakers are stepping up the pace when it comes to building factories to prepare for what many believe will be a fast-moving transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. On Monday, Toyota, Stellantis, Foxconn, Ford and Volvo all made announcements about electric vehicle component or assembly plants, or plans to raise capital to fund the transition. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Chris Young/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - This Thursday, June 25, 2020, file photo shows the electric Endurance pick-up truck at Lordstown Motors Corporation, in Lordstown, Ohio. Global automakers are stepping up the pace when it comes to building factories to prepare for what many believe will be a fast-moving transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. On Monday, Oct. 18, 20231, Toyota, Stellantis, Foxconn, Ford and Volvo all made announcements about electric vehicle component or assembly plants, or plans to raise capital to fund the transition. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
DETROIT (AP) — Global automakers and tech companies are stepping up the pace when it comes to building factories and prepare for what many believe will be a fast-moving transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.
On Monday, Toyota, Stellantis, Foxconn, Ford and Volvo all made announcements about electric vehicle component or assembly plants, or plans to raise capital to fund the transition. The moves come on top of previous plans from Ford and General Motors to build five U.S. battery factories in anticipation of the shift to electric power.