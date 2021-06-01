Skip to main content
Townwide cleanup held by Wilton Kiwanis Club on May 29

6-year-old Charlie Davidson and his father, Doug, collect trash on a rainy Saturday during Town Cleanup Day.
Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media

Wilton had a townwide cleanup on Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to noon despite the cool and rainy weather.

There were raffle prizes that were courtesy of the Wilton Kiwanis Club.

This event is organized by the Conservation Commission of Wilton, with a special thanks to fourth-grader Elyse Pencu for her persuasive call to action.