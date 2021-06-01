Townwide cleanup held by Wilton Kiwanis Club on May 29

8 1of86-year-old Charlie Davidson and his father, Doug, collect trash on a rainy Saturday during Town Cleanup Day.Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 2of86-year-old Charlie Davidson and his father, Doug, collect trash on a rainy Saturday during “Town Cleanup Day” in Wilton, Connecticut. Volunteers gathered at the gazebo on May 29, 2021, and gathered litter throughout public spaces in town.Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 3of8 4of86-year-old Charlie Davidson and his father, Doug, collect trash on a rainy Saturday during “Town Cleanup Day” in Wilton, Connecticut. Volunteers gathered at the gazebo on May 29, 2021, and gathered litter throughout public spaces in town.Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 5of8Joel Jones of Wilton searches for trash alongside Route 7 on a rainy Saturday during “Town Cleanup Day” in Wilton, Connecticut. Volunteers gathered at the gazebo on May 29, 2021, and gathered litter throughout public spaces in town.Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 6of8 7of8Joel Jones of Wilton searches for trash alongside Route 7 on a rainy Saturday during “Town Cleanup Day” in Wilton, Connecticut. Volunteers gathered at the gazebo on May 29, 2021, and gathered litter throughout public spaces in town.Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 8of8 Wilton had a townwide cleanup on Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to noon despite the cool and rainy weather. There were raffle prizes that were courtesy of the Wilton Kiwanis Club. This event is organized by the Conservation Commission of Wilton, with a special thanks to fourth-grader Elyse Pencu for her persuasive call to action.