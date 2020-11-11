Town: voter tests positive, safety precautions in place

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Officials in one New Hampshire town say an Election Day voter at a polling place tested positive for COVID-19, but the town had safety precautions in place.

WMUR-TV reports town officials in Amherst said they were notified by the state that a voter tested positive for the virus. They said the infected person was at Souhegan High School between 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Election Day.

Amherst town moderator Steve Coughlan said it wasn't crowded. The town is now contacting election volunteers who may have had direct contact with the voter. Coughlan said plexiglass shields separated voters from election workers. Volunteers had to wear masks, but voters did not.

“I think we provided a very safe environment,” Coughlan said. “It would be crazy for us to have thought that there would be zero infected voters out of everyone coming in. So, we took precautions that were appropriate.”