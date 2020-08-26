Town promises crackdown on partying URI students

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — South Kingstown is warning University of Rhode Island students that off-campus parties that violate state restrictions on large gatherings intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus will not be tolerated.

Town Manager Robert Zarnetske has issued an executive order that will impose a $500 fine for anyone who hosts an off-campus party or gathering, WPRI-TV reports. The order takes effect Wednesday.

Anyone who attends the party could face a $250 fine, while landlords and parents could also be held liable if they cosigned the lease.

“We want to get ahead of any issues with off-campus parties by URI students returning for the fall semester and reiterate the expectations as good community citizens,” Zarnetske said. “If you’re underage and you’re drinking at an off-campus party, you can expect to be arrested, criminally charged and fined. We’re not messing around when it comes to the public health of the community.”

URI, in an update to its student handbook, said all students are required to follow government regulations pertaining to COVID-19.

Students have already started moving into campus dorms.

Parties and large gatherings have been blamed on coronavirus outbreaks at other colleges around the country.