Top Trump trade adviser says Foxconn will 'bear great fruit'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump's top trade adviser on Thursday lauded the Foxconn manufacturing project in Wisconsin, despite ongoing questions about the Taiwan-based company’s contract for billions in state tax credits.

Peter Navarro, White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, told the State Journal he's confident Foxconn Technology Group’s project will reach completion when the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think that will bear great fruit down the road as the world economy recovers and they come online with all of their facilities,” Navarro said.

The state’s 2017 contract with Foxconn would provide incentives totaling as much as $3 billion over 15 years if Foxconn reaches the 13,000-employee benchmark and makes a $10 billion capital investment in the state. Trump called it a transformational deal for the state and national economy.

However, the original plan to build large panels for TV screens has been scrapped in favor of manufacturing small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices. Some are wondering where the project will end up.

Asked about the status of Foxconn’s contract with the state, Navarro described opposition to the project as “noise” by Democrats.