Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge on New York’s highest court has been referred to a disciplinary commission and could be kicked off the bench for failing to comply with a rule requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
Judge Jenny Rivera, one of seven jurists on the state's Court of Appeals, is barred from court facilities and has been working remotely since October, court officials said. She is one of four judges statewide who have been referred to the state's Commission on Judicial Conduct for being out of compliance with the mandate that applies to all court personnel.