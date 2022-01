FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins announced Wednesday that she won't run for reelection this year, pointing to her district's new Republican-drawn boundaries as the reason.

Jenkins, the top-ranking Democrat in the GOP-dominated chamber, said she'll maintain her seat and title as caucus leader through the end of the year. She withdrew from her reelection campaign a day after the filing deadline for candidates to run in this year's primary election.